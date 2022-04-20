Haridwar: On the auspicious day of 'Somvati Amavasya', devotees across India thronged to ancient city Haridwar to take a dip in the holy river Ganga. According to hindu scriptures, 'Somvati Amavasya' has a great significance. People pray to Lord Shiva and many rituals are performed on this day. The Hindus also observe fast in order to gain peace and harmony.
States & UTs
Somvati Amavasya: Devotees Throng To Take Holy Dip In River Ganga
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May7/ 2023