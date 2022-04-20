Something stronger for Lockdown 2.0? Try whiskey cocktails

New Delhi: If you managed the first phase of self isolation, rather shamelessly skimming through your cellar, Lockdown 2.0 might just be weighing down your spirits.

It''s time to bring out the whiskey bottles and mixing tools. Try these recipes by the masters from the house of Diageo and brace yourself for a good time. Read on for the recipes:

Johnnie & Lemon

50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

150 ml White Lemonade (Lemonade with sugar and lemon)

Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

Method: In a glass filled with ice, pour the whisky. Add in the sweet lemonade and stir. Garnish with an orange slice or an orange peel

Garnish: Orange Slice or Orange Peel

Black & White Sour

60ml Black & White scotch

20ml Lime juice

20ml Honey Water

1 Egg white (optional)

Glassware: Old Fashioned / Tumbler glass

Method: Add all your ingredients to your shaker or up cycled honey/ jam jar. Shake well

Garnish: Lime slice/twist

Serene Sundowner

60 ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

10 ml Cinnamon Cordial (Alternative - Use warm sugar syrup infused with a stick of cinnamon)

1 Orange Wedge

Glassware: Old Fashioned / Tumbler

Method: Pour the whisky in a glass filled with ice and squeeze in an orange wedge. Add the cinnamon cordial for a longer finish.

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick, Orange Peel

--IANS