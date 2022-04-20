    Menu
    Something stronger for Lockdown 2.0? Try whiskey cocktails

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: If you managed the first phase of self isolation, rather shamelessly skimming through your cellar, Lockdown 2.0 might just be weighing down your spirits.

    It''s time to bring out the whiskey bottles and mixing tools. Try these recipes by the masters from the house of Diageo and brace yourself for a good time. Read on for the recipes:

    Johnnie & Lemon

    50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

    150 ml White Lemonade (Lemonade with sugar and lemon)

    Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

    Method: In a glass filled with ice, pour the whisky. Add in the sweet lemonade and stir. Garnish with an orange slice or an orange peel

    Garnish: Orange Slice or Orange Peel

    Black & White Sour

    60ml Black & White scotch

    20ml Lime juice

    20ml Honey Water

    1 Egg white (optional)

    Glassware: Old Fashioned / Tumbler glass

    Method: Add all your ingredients to your shaker or up cycled honey/ jam jar. Shake well

    Garnish: Lime slice/twist

    Serene Sundowner

    60 ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

    10 ml Cinnamon Cordial (Alternative - Use warm sugar syrup infused with a stick of cinnamon)

    1 Orange Wedge

    Glassware: Old Fashioned / Tumbler

    Method: Pour the whisky in a glass filled with ice and squeeze in an orange wedge. Add the cinnamon cordial for a longer finish.

    Garnish: Cinnamon Stick, Orange Peel

    --IANS

