Something stronger for Lockdown 2.0? Try whiskey cocktails

New Delhi: If you managed the first phase of self isolation, rather shamelessly skimming through your cellar, Lockdown 2.0 might just be weighing down your spirits.
It''s time to bring out the whiskey bottles and mixing tools. Try these recipes by the masters from the house of Diageo and brace yourself for a good time. Read on for the recipes:
Johnnie & Lemon
50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label
150 ml White Lemonade (Lemonade with sugar and lemon)
Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]
Method: In a glass filled with ice, pour the whisky. Add in the sweet lemonade and stir. Garnish with an orange slice or an orange peel
Garnish: Orange Slice or Orange Peel
Black & White Sour
60ml Black & White scotch
20ml Lime juice
20ml Honey Water
1 Egg white (optional)
Glassware: Old Fashioned / Tumbler glass
Method: Add all your ingredients to your shaker or up cycled honey/ jam jar. Shake well
Garnish: Lime slice/twist
Serene Sundowner
60 ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve
10 ml Cinnamon Cordial (Alternative - Use warm sugar syrup infused with a stick of cinnamon)
1 Orange Wedge
Glassware: Old Fashioned / Tumbler
Method: Pour the whisky in a glass filled with ice and squeeze in an orange wedge. Add the cinnamon cordial for a longer finish.
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick, Orange Peel
