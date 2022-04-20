Some Relaxations Despite 9 New Covid Cases In Taj City

Agra: With nine new cases of Covid-19, Agra''s total tally went up to 816, health officials said on Tuesday morning.



At the same time the number of recovered patients rose to 592, according to district magistrate P.N. Singh.

On Monday, 45 Covid-19 patients returned home, upon recovery. The total number of deaths in the Taj city stands at 28. One elderly patient from Shamshabad town succumbed to the virus on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued fresh guidelines for lockdown-4, with some relaxations.

Restaurants and mithai (sweets) shops can open but can only offer home delivery services.

Markets in non-containment zones will also start opening up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Initially bazaars will be opened on alternate days.

Nursing homes and private clinics will be permitted to resume operations and provide Medicare after following the due protocol and training to staff.

Factories in the rural areas have been permitted to resume operations following the guidelines. --IANS



