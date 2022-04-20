Some Political Parties Have Turned EVMs Into A Football: CEC

Lucknow: Expressing satisfaction on the preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, Election Commission (EC), led by Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Sunil Arora, on Friday said the political parties have turned the Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs) into a 'football'.

Mr Arora, while winding up his three-day visit to the country's biggest state which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, reiterated that the election would be held on time and that the EC was fully prepared for it.

The CEC accompanied with two Commissioners-- Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra along with senior officials-- reviewed the poll preparation in UP with senior officials, district authorities and other concerned during their three-day visit.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Arora made it clear that the EC was committed to holding a free and fair polls and stringent action would be taken against the offenders. Reacting on the questions raised by some political leaders on the transparency of the EVMs, the CEC claimed that this machine has been in use since 1988 and the people questioning their reliability could not give any substantial evidence on their allegations.

"I can say that EVMs have been made football my some political parties," he commented. He further said that as now VVPAT have been included with the EVMs in the coming elections, the people's fear of any rigging would automatically die.

Mr Arora said that for the first time, the EC will enforce C-vigil app in UP where the citizen can make any type of complaint during the election process and the authorities would have to address it within 100 minutes. "If a citizen do not want to disclose his identity then too, the authorities will have to publish the action in the media," he said, while adding that this app was a great success in the just concluded Assembly polls in five states where 28,000 complaints were received.

"This c-vigil app will be the biggest tool given to the citizen themselves to monitor the election process and complain of any irregularities," the CEC said. To a specific question on whether the polls could be deferred due to the escalation of tension at the Indo-Pak border, Mr Arora said, "We are in direct touch with the government and there is no such confusion about the change in our programme." Though he refused to disclose any possible date for the announcement of the election schedule, said all discussions with the Home ministry regarding this has been done. The CEC also said that for the first time the candidates will have to give affidavit on details of the assets of himself and his family members of the past 5 years which they have in the country and abroad. "The EC will send these affidavits to the Income Tax department and thereafter after thorough checking, it will be uploaded in the website where the people can see whether the candidate have declared assets less than what they have," he said. Mr Arora, giving details about the demands raised by the political parties, said that there were several demands including holding the elections with full central forces, complaints of voters that they have EPIC but names struck from the electoral rolls, monitoring of the acts of the BLO while inclusion and deletion of voters from the electoral rolls, booths set up far away from the locality and adequate facilities at the booths. UNI