Some Officers Got Transferred 20 Times In Akhilesh Government

Lucknow: Some Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred for 20 times in the past five year regime of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. According to information gathered through an RTI, Uttar Pradesh has total 407 IPS officers. During Mr Yadav's stint from March 2012 to March 2017, 2454 IPS transfers were ordered. RTI activist Nutan Thakur said that she got the information from Inspector General P C Meena. Mr Meena told that 78 IPS officers were transferred for 10 times or more than that during past five years. Among them Umesh Kumar Srivastav was transferred maximum 20 times while Anis Ahamad Ansari was transferred for 18 times and Rajendra Prasad Pandey was transferred for 17 times. As per information officer Amitabh Thakur was suspended for maximum time for 10 months while other suspended officers were reinstated in 2-3 months. In whole service period of an IPS officer, 27.3 was the average transfer rate. IG Pramod Kumar Mishra was transferred maximum time in his whole service period for 55 times in 33 years of service. Besides Mr Mishra, IG Vijay Kumar Garg was transferred for 52 times, while DIG Umesh Kumar Srivastav and IG R K Swarnkar were transferred for 51 times in his service period.