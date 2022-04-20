Some not happy if country's women, OBCs, farmers' sons become ministers: PM Modi in LS

New Delhi: Slamming the Opposition over its uproar in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some people are not happy if the country's women, OBCs, farmers' sons become ministers.

Addressing the House, the Prime Minister said, "I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given a berth in the Council of Ministers."

"Perhaps some people are not happy if the country's women, OBCs, farmers' sons become Ministers. That is why they do not even allow their introduction," stated Prime Minister Modi while introducing his Council of Ministers in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister's remarks come amid uproar by the Opposition MPs.

Earlier on Monday, several MPs including YSRCP's Maddila Gurumoorthy, BJP's Mangal Suresh Angadi, IUML's Abdussamad Samadan and Congress' Vijay Vasanth took oath as the Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he hopes all the parties will play a constructive role in the discussion.

"People want that their expectations and hopes reach the government through the Parliament. I hope all political parties will play a positive role in this direction," tweeted the Speaker.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 commenced on Monday and will continue till August 13. (ANI)