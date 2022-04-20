Some Muslims Creating CAA Fear In Their Community: Bhagwat

Gorakhpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that some Muslims were trying to instil fear about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in their community, adding that there was no need to be afraid of the law.

"Educated and intellectuals among the Muslims in India should come forward and dispel this fear. Both Hindus and Muslims are citizens of the country and there is no reason for them (Muslims) to be afraid of the law," he said during a closed-door meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh activists late Tuesday evening.

The RSS chief also asked its activists to spend a part of their income on social welfare activities.

He said that caste and class divide was a curse for Indian society and efforts be made to ensure equality in the social fabric.

Bhagwat also asked workers to shun arrogance and to get involved in the expansion of the organization. "The RSS has been surviving on this concept for the past 95 years and we need to follow the same principles. Every individual should be a part of nation-building exercise so that India regains its lost glory," he said. Bhagwat said that the RSS aim is to set up ''shakha'' in every village of the country by 2025, its centenial years. He urged all RSS functionaries to work towards this goal. --IANS