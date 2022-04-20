Some ISIS sympathisers are under surveillance: Govt

New Delhi:A small number of Indian youths has joined the dreaded terror outfit ISIS after travelling to Iraq and Syria while a certain number of ISIS sympathisers is under surveillance by security agencies. Minister of State for Home Haribhai Parathibhai Chaudhary also said in Rajya Sabha that intelligence and security agencies have foiled the plans of some youths to travel to Syria and Iraq, and they are under counselling and being monitored at present. "A certain number of ISIS sympathisers is also under surveillance by security agencies," he said. Replying to a question, Chaudhary said interrogation of arrested terrorists by the security agencies has revealed that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan is aiding terror activities in India by providing shelter, training, patronage and financial assistance to terrorists or terror outfits. "There are no intelligence reports to indicate that outfits by ISIS of Baghdadi have become active in the country in connivance with ISI. However, some Indian youths have gone to Iraq/Syria to join ISIS," he said. PTI