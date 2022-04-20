Some injured, 100 evacuated after fire in Dutch apartment block: Report

Amsterdam: An unknown number of people were injured in an early morning fire at a large apartment building in the eastern Dutch city of Nijmegen, local media reported on Friday. No fatalities have been reported, but shortly before 8 am a part of the building`s roof collapsed and there may be people trapped under the rubble, national broadcaster NOS reported. According to an NOS reporter on the scene, more than 100 people, mostly elderly, live in the apartment and were evacuated, some with cranes. Many were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. Live footage of the scene broadcast by Omroep Gelderland showed firemen and ambulances at the scene, and the fire appeared to have been Reuters