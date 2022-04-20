Some areas of UP, Haryana likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi: Some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of Most places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Nodal, Panipat, Baraut Kama, Kurukshetra, Shamli, Sambhal, Chandausi, Sahaswan, Narora, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Chandpur, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Bagpat, Matanhail, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Bijnor, Barsana, Deeg, Rewari, Bawal, Null, Namaul, Alwar, Sohana, Moradabad, Amroha. Intermittent light intensity rain would occur over and nearby Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Khair, Aligarh, Agra, Tundla, Bharatpur, during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Earlier this morning, Delhi also received rainfall causing traffic jams at several major junctions. The IMD has predicted that for the next couple of days, the sky would generally be cloudy in the national capital accompanied by light rains. The temperature would oscillate between 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)