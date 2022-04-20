Somdev retains Delhi title

New Delhi:Defending champion Somdev Devvarman of India rallied to overcome young compatriot Yuki Bhambri 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 to retain the $US 100,000 ATP men�s singles title of Delhi Open at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) complex on Sunday. Somdev made the most of Yuki�s erratic game in the second set as well as in the decider, where the Delhi boy failed to win even a game. By his own admission Somdev has not been playing his A game. But the World No 153 showed enough character to hang on and capitalise as Yuki�s game began to fall apart. �I am not playing my best tennis. But my friend and idol Andy Roddick told me that players win when they play their best but when you manage to win when you are not playing your best, it tell a lot about the player," Somdev said. He hoped that this title will turn things around for him. �Maybe this is the turning point for me. I am not playing my best tennis. My friend and idol Andy Roddick told me that players win when they play their best but when you manage to win when you are not playing your best, it tell a lot about the player,� he added. The two players stuck to the baseline for a major part of the match and it was Somdev�s defense versus Yuki�s attacking game. Eventually it was Somdev�s perseverance and tremendous fighting spirit that won him the match. Yuki, who was hitting clean and with authority, was let down by a series of unforced errors and he could never recover after losing his serve in the third game of the second set. Meanwhile, the doubles title was won by Egor Gerasimov and Alexander Kudryavtsev. They beat Riccardo Ghedin and Toshihide Matsui 6-7(5) 6-4 10-6 in the final.