Somdev in semifinals

New Delhi: Sanam Singh�s impressive run was cut short by defending champion Somdev Devvarman in the men�s singles quarterfinals of $100,000 Delhi Open here on Friday. The fifth-seeded Somdev lost the opening set but clawed his way back to beat his compatriot and wildcard holder 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the ATP Challenger event. Joining Somdev in the semifinals was Yuki Bhambri who overcame the first set challenge from seventh-seeded Radu Albot of Moldova before cruising through with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory. The third Indian in the quarterfinals, the inform Saketh Myneni, however, went down 4-6, 3-6 to Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium. Coppejans will now face Somdev on Saturday while Yuki, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, will take on fourth-seeded Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium. Bemelmans got the better of Australian Luke Saville 6-4, 6-4. PTI