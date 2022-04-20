Somdev Devvarman out of Atlanta Open

Atlanta: Somdev Devvarman, the country's top singles player, was knocked out of the ATP Atlanta Open following a three-set defeat against American qualifier Jared Donaldson, here. The 30-year-old Somdev, who also came into the main draw of the event through Qualifiers, lost 1-6 6-3 4-6 to Donaldson, 12 years younger than the Indian. After a sluggish start, Somdev came back well to force a decider but the young American cashed in on the lone break he got to make it to the second round of the USD 659,070 hard court event. Somdev broke his rival only once in the match. Somdev did not get any ranking point but pocketed USD 6050. India's Purav Raja is in fray in the doubles event of the tournament. He is partnering Frenchman Fabrice Martin. They are up against Treay Huey and Steve Johnson. PTI