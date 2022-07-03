Somali Army Kills At Least 40 Al-Shabab Terrorists

Mogadishu: Somali National Army (SNA) said on Sunday its elite forces Danab killed at least 40 al-Shabab militants during security operations carried out in the Middle Shabelle region, the central part of the country, on Saturday.

“During the operation, about 40 militants, including leaders, were killed and several vehicles were set on fire,” Xinhua news agency reported, citing SNA radio.

The militants still hold swathes of rural areas in central and southern regions conducting ambushes and planting landmines.