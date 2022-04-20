Shimla (The Hawk): Ex HOD Geology Dept Panjab University Chandigarh Retd Prof Dr Arun Deep Ahluwalia said that every year we celebrate Earth day but unfortunately we have limited to dates only. Why one day every day should be Earth Day. We should bring change in our education system. Parents should change their thinking. As parents we never tell our children to respect mother earth. Rather we believe in only good marks good job. Now the time has come out of this rotten thinking.

He said my solution to all environmental problems is education, education and education. Seeing our response to the Covid 19 crisis, it looks sadly sure that our education and environmental awareness outreach has been a miserable failure or else so many would not be going around without masks and flouting social distance norms. An awakened electorate would have demanded electioneering in a Covid 19 sensitive mode through radio, TV and social media rather than gathering crowds by hook or crook at the cost of public health and safety. My thesis for inculcating love for Mother Earth and it's science is bound to result in an uplift of informal environmental education and training. Time for us to create 100 percent public health and safety education and thus save hugely on health services. A nation with poor focus on Earth and Environmental Sciences formal and informal education is bound to remain poor and downtrodden. A nation doing well in Earth and Environmental awareness, education and research shall do well in Geotourism and Ecotourism and sooner or later shall be as rich and affluent as Europe, America and China. India is born rich and has no business to be poor. Education and awareness is the panacea for all our ills.