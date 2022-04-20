Solksjaer defends under-fire custodian David de Gea

Manchester: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to the aid of under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea after the latter put on an error-laden display against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Spaniard was guilty of letting two goals in on either side of half-time, one from Olivier Giroud and another from Mason Mount, as Chelsea thumped Manchester United 3-1 to secure a place in the final.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's Premier League match against West Ham, Solksjaer stopped reporters from enquiring only about de Gea fate.

It is being said that United could replace de Gea with 23-year-old Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Premier League side Sheffield United. United's second choice keeper Sergio Romero is also being tipped to replace de Gea for the final part of the league season.

"David is mentally strong enough to know his job is to perform in training the next day and be ready for the games," Solksjaer told reporters as per Daily Mail.

"That's your job to talk about and write about, and my job is to prepare a team for West Ham.

"We're not going to talk about individuals because no one here will feel we put more pressure on them.

"This is not going to become a David de Gea press conference, we're just going to stick together and stay strong," the Norwegian added.

Despite a humbling defeat couple of days ago, Manchester United can still end the season on a high, with two crucial games coming up.

They are currently at fifth spot in the league, equal at points with fourth-placed Leicester City, who have played one game more. If United get the better of West Ham, they will replace Leicester at the final Champions League spot.

–IANS