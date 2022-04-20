Soleimani Assassination Fallout: Tehran Scraps Nuclear Deal

Tehran: Two days after US killed Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad airport, Iran on Sunday announced that it will no longer abide by any of the limits imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal.

"In the fifth step of withdrawing from its commitments, the Islamic republic drops the last key restriction under the nuclear deal, namely 'restriction on the number of centrifuges'," official IRNA news agency reported, citing the government statement.

"From now, Iran's nuclear program will advance based on its own technical requirements," it added.

However, the Iran government has said that if sanctions are removed so they will re-embrace its nuclear commitments.

On Friday, Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, was killed in the US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had vowed "tough revenge" for the deadly attack.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, too, had said that the United States would pay a heavy price for the assassination general.

UNI