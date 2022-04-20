Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg Part Ways After 22 Years Of Marriage

Los Angeles: Actor Soleil Moon Frye and producer Jason Goldberg are separating after 22 years of marriage. According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo parted ways earlier this year. Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year. Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion," Frye's representative said in a statement. The 44-year-old "Punky Brewster" star and Goldberg, 48, tied the knot in 1998. They share four children together, Sienna Rose, 15, Jagger Jospeh Blue, 12, Lyric Sonny Roads, six, and Story, four. Frye and Goldberg renewed their vows for their 10th anniversary in a ceremony in 2008.

—PTI