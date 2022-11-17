Soldiers assist in putting out the Drass mosque fire

Srinagar (The Hawk): According to officials, soldiers intervened to put out a large fire that started at a mosque in the Ladakh town of Drass.

"Around 5.30 p.m., a large fire started in the Jama Masjid Hanfiya. After receiving the information, soldiers from the Drass Warrior Brigade were immediately called into action. They responded quickly to the incident and quickly arrived at the scene, where the fire was raging and threatening to consume the entire Masjid premises "officials in the army said.

After more than three hours, the soldiers extinguished the fire successfully with the help of local Drass residents.

There weren't any losses.

