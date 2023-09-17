    Menu
    Soldier killed, another injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Bandipora

    Pankaj Sharma
    September17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Srinagar: A soldier was killed and another injured on Sunday in an accidental firing incident in J&K’s Bandipora district.

    “There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel.

    "Accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” police said.

    Reports said that the incident happened when the service rifle of one of the soldiers went off inside an Army camp killing his colleague and injuring another.

    More details were awaited.

    —IANS

