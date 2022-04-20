Soldier kidnapped, private vehicle set on fire in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A soldier was kidnapped and a private vehicle was set on fire by militants in south Kashmir district of Kulgam on Sunday evening, official sources said on Monday.

They said a soldier of Territorial Army (TA) Shakir Manzoor, a resident of Harmain Shopian was kidnapped by militants at Rambhama Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam last evening. Militants also set on fire his private vehicle which was later recovered in Kulgam, they said.

Security forces launched massive searches in the area to trace the abducted soldier, who was reportedly on leave to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with the family members.

Further details are awaited, they said.

UNI