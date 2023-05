New Delhi: An army man shot himself with his service rifle on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police sources said soldier Chandra Patil of 62 headquarters shot himself with his service rifle in the Zawoora village of Shopian district.

Police said an FIR has been lodged in this incident.



Investigations have started to ascertain the reason as to why the soldier took the extreme step.



—IANS