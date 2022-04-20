Solar Power Plant To Illuminate Lucknow University

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief minister Dr Dinesh Sharma here said solar power will not only provide clean energy to ensure environmental protection but also reduce cost of power consumption along with providing employment to masses.

Addressing the gathering here on Saturday after inauguration of one megawatt solar power plant established in Lucknow University by HFM Solar Power Private limited under Resco project of Solar Corporation of India, Dr Sharma said that university has good facilities for overall development of students.

UP deputy CM said, " a meeting was conducted to discuss the ways to link education with employment and a contract with HCL and secondary education council in same reference. Under this, HCL will provide jobs to students who will score 70 percent and above in UP board intermediate examination".

He said under M learning programme, HCL will provide jobs along with opportunities to obtain higher education in half fees. HCL has signed contract with BITS Pillani institute for this, he added.

The solar power plant will generate 3900 unit per day and the university will get power in less than half price. It will save about Rs 80 lakh per annum. The HFM solar company will take care of operations and maintenance of the plant for 25 years. UNI