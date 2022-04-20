Solan: Doctor tests COVID-19 positive despite taking both vaccine shots

Solan: A doctor tested COVID-19 positive on Friday evening, 27 days after taking the second vaccine dose.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rajan Uppal, informed that the doctor had taken her first COVID vaccine shot on January 16, and another on February 13. She is being, further, tested, and her samples were being sent to a Mumbai-based lab to ascertain the cause, and to also rule out the presence of any mutant strain.

Uppal appealed to the people to not lower their guard against COVID, and to ensure that they use masks, and adopt social distancing norms to avoid the spread of infection. He added that people should come forward, and get themselves vaccinated as vaccines were about 95 per cent effective. The COVID patient has been isolated, and her eight close contacts were being tested. The hospital has been sanitised as per safety norms.

Officials stated that this wasn't a "stray incident" as the viral load of the doctor was "low, and the efficiency of the vaccine is up to 95 per cent".PTI