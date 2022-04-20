Sohail Khan owner of Kandy franchisee in LPL

Colombo: Lanka Premier League (LPL) catches Bollywood attention as film maker, producer, writer and actor, Sohail Khan became the proud owner of the Kandy franchisee in the T20 League scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020 at Pallekele and Hambantota.

Kandy franchisee, which picked West Indies legend Chris Gayle in the Players Draft on Monday, also have local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others. Former Sri Lankan skipper Hashan Tillakaratne is part of the Kandy coaching staff.

Sohail Khan said, "There is lot of potential in the Lanka Premier League and we are really very happy to be part of this exciting initiative. Sri Lankan fans are very passionate about the game and I am sure they will come out in large numbers to support the team. Chris Gayle is obviously the Universal Boss, but he is not alone, we have a very good team, a good balance of youth and experience, and I am backing my team to play the final."

IPG CEO Anil Mohan said, "We are committed to creating a world class league with LPL and what better way than to spread the message through Bollywood and Sohail Khan. Sohail's love for cricket is well documented, he will not only add glamour to the whole event but he is also passionate about the sport. We couldn't have asked for a better partner than him."

SLC VP and LPL Tournament Director Mr Ravin Wickramaratne said, "We are extremely glad that Sohail Khan International LLP is part the Kandy Tuskers consortium. Cricket and celluloid have been interconnected for long and presence of movie stars bring an element of fun, entertainment and glamour to the whole proceedings. I am sure Lankan fans will enjoy the Superstars' presence in the League."

—UNI