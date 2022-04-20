Soha Ali Khan Enjoyed Shooting �Ghayal Once Again�

Mumbai:Actress Soha Ali Khan is excited about her upcoming action drama �Ghayal Once Again�, a sequel to 1990 hit film �Ghayal� and says that she is enjoying everything about the shoot. �I play the role of a doctor in the film. It is an intense and action packed film that has incredible action sequences,� Soha said here Tuesday at a store launch. �It is a sequel in true sense. I saw the first part and I loved it,� she added. Directed by actor-director Sunny Deol, �Ghayal Once Again� will take off from where the first version left. Reportedly, the film is based on a real-life event in the life of a Mumbai Police encounter specialist. This is the first time Soha is working with Deol and she has a �beautiful experience� of the shooting. �It is quite a privilege to be directed by Sunny (Deol) sir. We are still shooting. I would say it is my one of the most challenging role till date,� the actress said. �I am really excited and looking forward to the release,� she added. Although the film would have lot of action and other stuff, Soha won�t be seen dabbling into action. �I am not doing stunts in the film but I do get to try to be the hero of a scene in the film and I remember when he said to me, �Today you are the hero. I was shivering�,� Soha said. �During that scene I even got bruises. It was an intense sequence. I stayed in bed for the whole of the next day,� said Soha. �Ghayal Once Again� is set for release on November 13. It also features Om Puri, Prachi Desai and Tisca Chopra.