SOG Team Attacked In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A special operations group (SOG) team was allegedly attacked by miscreants when it went to arrest a criminal in Kotwali Nagar's Mirchitola area in Bulandshahr on Saturday night.

The SOG team were attacked by miscreants when the went to arrest history-sheeter Shahid aka Ghodi's. However, Shahid managed to escape by jumping into the Kali river.

SP City Atul Shrivastava said, "The team went to arrest the criminal, who escaped by jumping in Kali river. Some people caused trouble for the police team. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused. An FIR has been registered and attempts are being made to arrest them." —ANI