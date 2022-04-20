Software Technology Park To Come Up In Pantnagar: R S Prasad

Dehradun: A software technology park will be set up in Pantnagar besides the strengthening of the IT park in Dehradun, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said.

The Uttarakhand government will provide land for developing the software technology park in Pantnagar and efforts will be made to boost exports from Dehradun IT park, Prasad said after a meeting with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here to discuss information technology expansion in the state.

A National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology in Haridwar with a sub centre in Almora will also be established, he said.

Cloud system of National Informatics Centre will also be developed in Uttarakhand to preserve huge volumes of documents besides developing six hospitals of the state as e-hospitals, the union minister said. PTI