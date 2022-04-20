Society of Auditors to cover Indian professionals working overseas

Chennai: The 88-year-old city based Society of Auditors will cover the Indian international accounting professionals working overseas with a series of programmes to be conducted online, said its newly elected President.

He also said, the Society of Auditors will become a powerful opinion maker in the areas such as setting standards in accounting, auditing, taxation, corporate compliances and the like.

"The Covid-19 pandemic opened up new vistas for the Society of Auditors in the area of knowledge dissemination to professionals beyond the borders of Chennai. Our endeavour is to spread out the Society's wings to cover even international professionals," P.S. Prabhakar, President told IANS.

"There are several qualified chartered accountants working outside India. With globalisation, accounting and auditing professionals should know about the trends and the happenings in various geographies and there should be knowledge exchange," Prabhakar remarked.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the professional body organised several webinars for professionals in India which received good response from the members.

Prabhakar also said steps will be taken to make the Society of Auditors as a powerful opinion maker in areas such as setting standards in accounting, auditing, taxation, corporate compliances and the like.

Even though the professional body of auditors is nearing 90 years of age, it is becoming younger as the average age of the members is coming down with young members joining it.

Prabhakar said, the Society is the seniormost body of professionals of accounting and auditing.

The other new office bearers of the Society of Auditors who were elected at its annual general meeting are: V.Mohan and Anusha Srinivasan-Vice Presidents, G.N. Ramaswami, Secretary, Mahesh Krishnan-Joint Secretary and B. Rajagopala-Treasurer.

—ians