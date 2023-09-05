Society For Promotion Of Science Of Science & Technology In India (SPSTI)

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A new series of lectures -- Expository Lectures by Decorated Teachers-Scientists from Chandigarh Region in Amrut Kaal (2023-47) -- was launched today, to mark the Teachers’ Day, by the Society for Promotion of Science & Technology in India (SPSTI). This is the 3rd lecture series to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The just concluded series, "Visions of Institutions in North-West India in run up to India@100 in 2047", has been bringing together esteemed academicians and intellectuals to discuss the future of education and innovation. Earlier, the first series of lectures was held from Sept. 5, 2021 to August 15, 2022, entitled “Institution Building & Nurturing Initiatives in Independent India”. Both these series of lectures have been platforms for insightful discussions on various aspects of education, science and technology and their role in shaping the nation's future and well-being of the people.



SPSTI Organized the event in association with the Chandigarh Chapters of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS), and the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), along with CRIKC (Chandigarh Regional Innovation & Knowledge Cluster) and Forum of Retired Vice Chancellors & Directors (FRVCD).

The first lecture in the series, ChatGPT in Teaching and Research,was held today, at the Panjab University, at the Department of Biotechnology, featuring Prof. Rajat Sandhir, a distinguished teacher and noted biochemist, working at Panjab University, as the speaker. Several esteemed personalities graced the occasion.

Prof. Arun K. Grover, Vice-President of SPSTI, delivered the opening remarks, setting the tone for the day's discussions. Prof. Jai Rup Singh, Founder Vice Chancellor, Central University of Punjab & Former -VC, GNDU Amritsar, was the Guest of Honour. He shared his valuable insights during his address, impressing upon the audience that ChatGPT is a unique tool being propagated nowadays. He set the ball rolling by demonstrating how Chat GPT can cater to anything under the sun, even the proceedings of this event.

Prof. Sandhir, a noted neuroscientific biochemist,is of the opinion that this a disruptive technology and can be utilized as an assistive tool. The emergence of advanced artificial intelligence technologies is having profound impact on many fields, including education and research. It offers exciting opportunities for students and educators, including personalized feedback, increased accessibility, interactive conversations, lesson preparation, evaluation, and new ways to teach complex concepts. However, ChatGPT poses different threats to the traditional education and research system, including the possibility of cheating on online exams, human-like text generation, diminished critical thinking skills, and difficulties in evaluating information generated by ChatGPT. It is important to keep in mind the limitations of ChatGPT when using it, and it should not be relied upon blindly. In addition, the ethical implications (e.g., bias and discrimination, privacy and security, misuse of technology, accountability, transparency, and social impact) of ChatGPT are complex and multifaceted and should be carefully considered. The potential opportunities and threats that ChatGPT poses to overall education from the perspective of students and educators needs to be understood.

The lecture garnered considerable attention from the audience and an intense discussion took place afterwards, with many inputs from audience on the Zoom platform. Shri Dharam Vir, IAS (Retd.), President of SPSTI, delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all for making the event successful and enriching. Prof. Arun Grover, former Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Vice President of SPSTI and Prof. Keya Dharamvir, Secretary, conducted the event. Also present were a number of senior as well as budding scientists and faculty members from other disciplines from PU. Dr. Rohit Sharma, members of INYAS introduced the Guest of Honour and the Speaker.