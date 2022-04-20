Social media outrage as Indiabulls sacks 2K staff

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance is said to have sacked around 2,000 employees amid a roaring social media controversy.

The social media outpouring by the employees is streaming on Twitter with the hashtag #IndiabullsResign and one employee posted, "Even after knowing current Pendamic situation #Indiabulls is firing around 2000+ staff without any notice. Firstly they deducted our salary after

that they are pressurized to self resignation. How will people get new job in these tough days (sic)."

It is said that these employees were being sacked over WhatsApp calls which cannot be recorded.

"Before virus, tension and depression will kills emp''s who''s getting fired by their companies thru WhatsApp call without any clarification or any notice period in this corona crisis and creating panic so that they will return to Hometown," said one netizen, with the hashtag Indiabulls_Forcing__For_Resign.

"#indiabulls Harashing its too much mentally harashment, today indiabulls doing with us .without any proper intimation company saying that my economic condition is too bad m unable to give u salary from next month..They all r mentally harashing us (sic.)," posted another.

Some have criticized that Indiabulls could donate in the PM Cares Fund but cant pay salaries. Amar Thakur posted, "I don''t understand this. #Indiabulls which donated 21 crores to #PMCARES fund has #laidoff 2000+ #employees with no severance package. These guys had the money to donate to PM CARES fund but don''t have money to pay salaries for their employees. Why would a company do this??".

Antara Mukherjee posted on Twitter, "Indiabulls contributes 21cr in the PM-covid fund and then take oneday salary from the employees as covid fund, cut out salary 20-40% from the employees and then finally asking to leave the company. But in system all will be found as voluntarily (sic.)."

Many of these posts are being marked to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Labour Minister among others.

"Indiabulls firing forcefully to thousands of employees without any notice with a reason of lockdown. Forced salary deduction to 30% also done. Need ur help for full compensation. Thanks..!!", says another post.

Indiabulls did not respond a query seeking its response on the matter till the time of publication

--IANS