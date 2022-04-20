Social Distancing Crucial To Prevent Community Transmission Of Coronavirus: IMA

Delhi: The Secretary General of Indian Medical Association, Dr R.N. Tandon recently stressed on the part of social distancing in preventing the coronavirus outbreak.

He stated that community transmission or Stage 3 of the coronavirus outbreak threat looms large and social distancing has played a major role in avoiding India''s progress into it.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Tandon said during the period of nationwide lockdown, where most of the economic activity has ceased to exist, to contain the coronavirus outbreak, people should prioritize mental health. "People have been forcibly given time to whatever they want to do. They should positively use this time period. 'Janata curfew' was in solidarity with people who were quarantined after they were tested positive for coronavirus. It was for their good, and also for the good of everybody", said Dr Tandon.

On the deadly strain of the COVID 19 in the country at present, Dr Tandon said that it is too early to comment if the virus has mutated and adapted to the country's climatic condition; largely, it seems the strain is similar to the one found in China.

Speaking on the line of treatment of COVID-19 patients, Dr Tandon said some patients recover through symptomatic treatment and drugs as prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).