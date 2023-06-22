Social Awareness Program On Women's Urinary & Sexual Issues At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A social awareness program was organized at AIIMS Rishikesh to create awareness in society regarding WOMEN'S URINARY & SEXUAL HEALTH ISSUES. In this program organized under the joint aegis of the Department of Urology, AIIMS Rishikesh, and Telemedicine Society of India (Uttarakhand State Chapter) women openly discussed their urinary problems. They gave a message to all the females in the society to discuss their urinary issues without fear and hesitation to have timely consultation with urologists for treatment of their urinary issues.

In this program, most of the invited women speakers had various urological issues in the past due to varied reasons, and now they are completely cured after undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh. Parminder Kaur from Kashipur, Suman Devi and Sarita Devi from Bijnor, Priyanka from Saharanpur, Dr. Pooja Johri from Rudrapur, Geeta Tripathi from Gumaniwala Rishikesh, Pushpa Devi from Muzaffarnagar and Lakshmi Devi from Bijnor shared their urinary problems and treatment experience at AIIMS on the dias.

In the first session of the program, the audience was made aware of the various urological problems occurring in females and were made aware of the available treatment in detail. Also, the message was conveyed to women in society to recognize their urinary symptoms and get them treated at the earliest. Next, previously treated patients of the Department of Urology shared their painful experiences in detail and the cure they got after the treatment. In the second session, Dr. Surabhi, SR Department of Urology, explained in detail various women-related urological diseases and their treatment through a presentation. In the third session, an open house discussion was held for the audience to discuss their problems freely.

Earlier, while inaugurating the program Pro. (Dr.) Meenu Singh, Executive Director AIIMS Rishikesh and President, of Telemedicine Society of India, Uttarakhand State Chapter said that by hiding the disease, it becomes more complicated, and delay in treatment creates difficulties for the patients that's why, every woman must take specialist advice timely. She said that this is the era of awareness and that every woman should not hesitate to discuss their urinary problems with doctors. Acting Medical Superintendent Dr. Meenakshi Dhar and Urologist Prof. AK Mandal also addressed the audience on the same issue. Dr. Ankur Mittal, Head Urology Department AIIMS Rishikesh told that there can be many forms of the same urological disease in women and they can be treated differently in the best possible and minimally invasive way possible. He informed that for the diagnosis of urine-related problems in women, Female Pelvic Medicine Clinic is being run every Tuesday in the OPD of the Urology department at AIIMS. He further explained to the house that leakage of urine while coughing or sneezing (Stress Urinary Incontinence), frequent urinary infections (recurrent UTI), prolapse through the vagina (Pelvic organ prolapse), inability to control urine, and frequent urination (overactive bladder) and passing of urine through the vagina post-Hysterectomy (VVF) are the main urological problems related to women's health. Dr. Vikas Kumar Panwar, Dr. Piyush Gupta, faculties of the Department of Urology, along with senior residents and other healthcare workers of the department, were also part of this program.