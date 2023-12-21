    Menu
    Sports

    Soccer-Referee says he won't forgive Turkish club chief for attack

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Turkish Football in Crisis: Ankaragucu President Banned Indefinitely After Referee Assault Incident Sparks Outrage and Suspensions in Super Lig

    Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler says he won't forgive club boss Faruk Koca for the attack on him

    Dec 21: Referee Halil Umut Meler said he will not forgive Turkish club Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca for punching him in the face at the end of a Super Lig match last week.

    The Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) disciplinary board imposed a permanent ban on Koca, who entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equaliser at Ankaragucu's Eryaman Stadium.

    Meler was then kicked in the head as he lay on the pitch.

    Koca was arrested a day after the incident, with Meler telling police that the official had threatened to kill him.

    "No, I did not forgive (Koca), I will not forgive," Meler told Turkish news daily Hurriyet.

    "The person who did this punched me, I collapsed and fell to the ground. But the actual kicking while I was on the ground will be something I will never forget for the rest of my life."

    "That's why, in conscience, I will never forgive. I will not forgive in any way, I will never forgive those who did it or those who provoked it."

    Turkey's top soccer league resumed play on Tuesday following a one-week suspension.

    —Reuters

    Categories :SportsTags :Referee assault Ankaragucu president Turkish football Super Lig Halil Umut Meler Football discipline Turkish league
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in