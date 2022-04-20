Sobhita Dhulipala: I miss dressing up

Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala says she misses dressing up amid the lockdown.

Sobhita took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a beautiful blue halter dress. In the image she could be seen sitting on a staircase, posing in her stunning outfit.

She captioned it: "Okay, I miss wearing a dress and pretending to be a girl."

Recently, Sobhita had shared a collage of herself in a pregnant prosthetic belly and dressed in a red saree, saying she wanted the "prosthetic belly" she wore in "Ghost Stories" for casual use.

On the work front, Sobhita has been roped in for an important role in director Sashi Kiran''s "Major". The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu''s debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

"Major" is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, "Major" is all set release later this year.

