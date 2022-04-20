Sobhita Dhulipala starts first shoot of 2021

Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is preparing for her first shoot of this year.

Sobhita posted a picture of a script on Instagram. A beach could be seen in the backdrop.

"It's a new beginning y'all wish me luck #FirstShootOf2021 #VivaLaCinema," Sobhita wrote along the image, which at present has 14.2K likes.

However, Sobhita did not share what she was shooting for.

Speaking about her work, the actress would be seen in "Major", the film based on the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. Recalling the first time she saw the Major's photograph, the actor said she noted a likeness.

She would also be seen in "Sitara", also starring actor Rajeev Siddhartha, which is the love story of an independent, feisty, young interior designer and a young aspiring chef. The duo recognise the flaws in their relationship and sets out to make it work.

It is also a story about a dysfunctional family told with a lot of heart and humour.



–IANS