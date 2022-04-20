So, Abhijit Mukherjee Joins TMC

New Delhi (The Hawk): Finally, Abhijit Mukherjee is in the Trinamul Congress Party defying all odds about his joining the BJP, the stage for which was fully set by his late father Pranab Mukherjee going out of the way relivening his "Gujarat connections" perpetuated when he was MP from there after being outrightly rejected in his home state West Bengal (he had done nothing for that state even while he was Deputy PM, Union Finance Minister, Union Commerce Minister etc) and elsewhere.





He then, as last resort, befriended then comparatively extremely low profile "Gujarat", thanks to the then Gujarat strong man Congress' Madhav Sinh Solanki etc and via them Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, AnandiBen Patel etc, and became Rajya Sabha MP as a saving grace...Rest history.





As President, first citizen of the country amid its around 140-crore people, he went 'out of way' placating all and he was fully successful in that.





It is then itself he had consolidated his (not only) son Abhijit's "future" in non-Congress parties including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamul Congress Party.





How?





Mention surely be mentioned here that as powerful Central Minister in Manmohan Singh cabinet, he kept State Bank of India open in Kolkata, West Bengal during month long Durga Puja holidays so that the state government employees withdrew their salary for 'Puja expenses' saving the day for Mamata Banerjee who was West Bengal Chief Minister for the first time still reeling under negative impacts of her predecessor CPI(M)-Left Front (mis)rule of 34 years in row.





Since then, the TMC never used any ill-word for Pranab who too was 'normal' --- not expectedly, 'indifferent'





--- toward TMC, Mamata Banerjee.





This was so till 'last', fondly recollect observers therein.





Now as successor to him, his son Abhijit, is reaping parvenu fruits of magnanimity via TMC tightly holding hands of his fellow Brahmin compatriots Partha Mukherjee, Sudip Banerjee with the 'numerous' blessings of party president Mamata Banerjee, her MP-nephew Abhishek Banerjee.



