Snowfall, Rains Add To Chill Across Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Snowfall in the higher reaches of the hill districts of Uttarakhand and rains in most places brought the temperatures down across the state today making it chillier.

Widespread rains were reported from most places in the last 24 hours while 1-2 feet of snow was received in areas located above 3,000 feet and in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts, Meteorological office director Vikram Singh said.

The four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri located in these districts are snow- laden while the maximum temperature has plummeted by 4-6 degrees Celsius at most places due to light to moderate rains adding to the chill, he said.

The maximum temperature in Dehradun yesterday was 26 degrees Celsius which hovered around 20 degrees Celsius, he said. Overcast conditions still prevail and intermittent rains are continuing, he said. Similar weather will persist in Uttarakhand till tomorrow, he said, adding that the clouds may lift by Thursday morning. However, minimum temperature will drop as the weather clears up, Singh said.