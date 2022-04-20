Snowfall, Rain Add To Chill In U'khand

Dehradun: Heavy snowfall in the upper Himalayan region of Uttarakhand and rain in the plains added to chill across the state on Wednesday.

Higher reaches of the mountains in both Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Hemkund Sahib and Munsyari received heavy snowfall and the peaks became covered with snow.

It has been raining intermittently in the lower areas of the state since Tuesday, intensifying the cold.

The MeT department said similar weather is going to continue in the state for a couple of days.

Heavy snowfall is likely to continue at isolated places in the higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand, especially in areas located at a height of 3,000 metres and above, it said.

Hail is also likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar districts, the weather office said.

The sky would remain partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rainfall likely at most places, it added. PTI