Snowfall In Uttarakhand Brings Down Mercury

Dehradun: Heavy snowfall in the hill tracts of Uttarakhand has brought down the mercury in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the Met department, the state is likely to receive more snow and rain in the next 48 hours.

The regions of Char Dham -- Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath -- have witnessed snowfall, the Met Office said.

The weather is muggy in Pithoragarh and nearby areas and rains have been predicted there. Snowfall has also been reported from Nanda Devi, Rajrambha, Pancha Chuli, Nandaphaat and the valleys of Darma and Vyas.

Met Director Vikram Singh said snowfall was expected in areas which are 3,500 metres above the sea level. In the lower regions, rainfall is likely.

Owing to the snowfall in Uttarakhand, the mercury also dipped in the adjacent regions of Uttar Pradesh. --IANS