Snowfall Blankets Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand

Winter Magic Unfolds in Uttarakhand: From the sacred halls of Badrinath Dham to the picturesque Kedarnath Temple and snow-clad Surkanda Devi Hills, the region transforms into a mesmerizing winter wonderland.

Badrinath: Uttarakhand is currently going through a transformation as the weather patterns have suddenly changed, bringing continuous and heavy snowfall to the high altitude areas. The revered Badrinath Dham, known as one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in the country has been covered in a beautiful white blanket of snow since Wednesday.



The iconic Badrinath Temple and the surrounding hills have transformed into a mesmerizing winter wonderland capturing the hearts of visitors with the beauty of the snow covered landscape. At the time even the nearby Kedarnath Temple has been adorned with a thick layer of snow experiencing its second consecutive day of snowfall.



Adding to this spectacle the picturesque Surkanda Devi Hills in Uttarakhands Tehri Garhwal region have also been blanketed in scenic snow. The entire hilly terrain of Uttarakhand is currently witnessing snowfall creating breathtaking scenes throughout the state.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted precipitation in mountainous regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand for the upcoming days due to a western disturbance. Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi stated that they are expecting rain and snowfall in these mountainous areas with an impact also felt in plain regions, like Haryana, Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

Given the prevailing weather situation authorities have issued an orange alert for our region. This indicates that there is a chance of thunderstorms and lightning occurring in Punjab and Haryana. Meanwhile Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) might experience some rainfall. Additionally a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi NCR cautioning about the likelihood of thick fog on February 2nd. The enchanting winter scenery, in the areas continues to captivate both locals and tourists with its picturesque beauty.

