Snow likely in J&K, Ladakh on Sunday, Monday

Srinagar: The cold wave has been consistent in J&K and Ladakh as they go through harsh winter period of Chillai Kalan and on Saturday the weather office also forecast light to moderate snowfall on Sunday and Monday, including in Drass and Zojila among other areas of the two union territories.

"Weather is likely to remain mainly dry during the next 24-36 hours in both the UTs.

"Light to moderate snowfall is likely at scattered to fairly widespread places in Kashmir, especially the higher reaches and Drass, Zojila area of Ladakh during 27th evening to 28th," Sonam Lotus, director of the MET department said.

The ongoing 40-day long period of 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.7, Pahalgam minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 16.8, Kargil minus 17.4 and Drass minus 22.5 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city wasat 5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.7, Batote 2.0, Bannihal minus 1.8 and Bhaderwah minus 1.3.

—IANS