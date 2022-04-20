Snow, fog affects Srinagar airport operations

Srinagar: Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport was disrupted on Wednesday due to light snowfall and fog although authorities said the operations would be resumed soon.

"Snow and ice reduce braking action on the runway which creates hindrance in flight operation.

"Snow clearance machines and all team of airport are putting efforts to resume flight operation as soon as possible. Keep in touch for all updates as well as do contact with relevant airlines for updates," airport officials said on their official Twitter handle.

At least seven flights in the morning, had to be rescheduled and passengers were asked to confirm the changed departure timings.

There have been repeated demands from local tour, travel operators and hoteliers for installation of instrument landing system (ILS) so that visibility etc cease to be the major issues affecting flight operations from Srinagar airport.

ILS was recently installed at Jammu airport while reports said the installation of the same is still in the pipeline because of the presence of the Indian Air Force base adjacent to Srinagar airport.

--IANS