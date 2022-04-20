Tehri: It might be February but winter seems far away from getting over as Uttarakhand's Tehri received fresh snowfall on Monday. The destination received its first snowfall this year. The glimpses seems straight out from a fairy tale. The fresh snowfall might be beneficial for the state as it might attract tourists, who wish to experience a frosty weather one more time.
Snow Covers Hills As Uttarakhand Receives Fresh Snowfall
April20/ 2022
