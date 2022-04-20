    Menu
    Snow Covers Hills As Uttarakhand Receives Fresh Snowfall

    April20/ 2022


    Tehri: It might be February but winter seems far away from getting over as Uttarakhand's Tehri received fresh snowfall on Monday. The destination received its first snowfall this year. The glimpses seems straight out from a fairy tale. The fresh snowfall might be beneficial for the state as it might attract tourists, who wish to experience a frosty weather one more time.

