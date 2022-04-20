Snapdragon 875 likely to be 25% faster than predecessor

San Francisco: Chipmaker Qualcomms next-gen flagship mobile processor the Snapdragon 875 will reportedly be 25 per cent faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865/865+.

According to AnTuTu benchmark score, the upcoming chipset notched up more than 847,000 points as opposed to the 663,000 scored by its predecessor, reports GSMArena.

AnTuTu benchmark is a benchmarking tool for Android smartphones and tablets, that lets you check the performance of your device.





For comparison, the iPhone 12 scored 565,000. While the Kirin 9000 and Exynos 1080 posted scores of 696,000 and 693,000, respectively.

Qualcomm may announce the Snapdragon 875 on December 1.

Apart from the Snapdragon 875 processor, there may also be a new Snapdragon 700 series processor, probably the Snapdragon 775G; and a new processor(s) for Windows 10 on Arm.

The Snapdragon 875 is expected to debut in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S30 series of smartphones, which should launch in February 2021.

It will feature new cores in a 1+3+4 arrangement, with rumours saying the prime core may be Arm's Cortex X1.

—IANS