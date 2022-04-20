Snapdeal partners Amex to offer Rs 10K off on iPhone7, 7 Plus

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) E-commerce major Snapdeal has partnered with American Express to offer the latters card members a discount of Rs 10,000 when they buy the latest edition of iPhone from its platform. "....an instant Rs 10,000 off on Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus for American Express Card members. The offer will go live on Snapdeal at 00:00 hours on October 7, 2016," it said. Unveiled last month, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus would be available in India from tomorrow at a starting price of Rs 60,000 across multiple platforms. This is an exclusive partnership under which Amex is giving a special price to its card users when they purchase an iPhone 7/7 Plus on Snapdeal using an Amex card, Snapdeal said in an emailed statement. The discount can also be clubbed with the on-going exchange offers on the e-commerce portal on phones and zero cost EMIs, it added. "We have entered into a strategic partnership with American Express and are excited to bring yet another much sought after and iconic product to our customers with an attractive offer," Snapdeal co-founder Rohit Bansal said. The latest version of Apples smartphone would be available on platforms like Flipkart and Tata CliQ as well. Tata CliQ is offering its customers Rs 10,000 deferred cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards (issued in India). The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants in silver, gold and rose gold colours. The new jet black colour variant will come only in 128GB and 256GB variants. While the 32GB phone will be available for Rs 60,000, the pricing of the other models has not been disclosed. iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch display with 3D touch, while iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with 3D touch. Both the smartphones are powered by a new quad-core Apple A10 Fusion processor, which it claims is 40 per cent faster than the previous generation. The iOS 10-powered iPhone 7 sports a 12MP iSight camera and 4K video recording. The iPhone 7 Plus has dual 12MP rear cameras -- one wide-angle and a telephoto lens. The handsets come with IP67 rating, signifying the fact that it is water and dust resistant, a first for the Apple smartphone. The Cupertino-based company is betting big on the Indian market. In July, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said that India is one of its fastest growing markets. In a separate statement, Snapdeal said it has sold over 11 million units during its Unbox Diwali Sale that started on October 2. "Snapdeal sold more than 11 million units during its Unbox Diwali Sale held from October 2-6, 2016. Fashion, home (general merchandise) and electronics were highest selling categories by volume in that order," it added. "The Unbox Diwali Sale has been a great success for us on all metrics. We saw a 4 times increase of new users who shopped at Snapdeal as compared to last Diwali," Snapdeal co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl said. �PTI