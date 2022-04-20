Snakes Rescued By Wildlife SOS From Various Places In Agra

Agra: A number of snakes, including a cobra, have been rescued by the Wildlife SOS from various spots here.

In the first incident, a cobra was spotted inside a house at the Radhey Greens residential colony in Dayalbagh after which a Wildlife SOS team came to the rescue of the reptile which was stuck in a door of the house.

In a separate incident, a keelback snake was spotted sitting in the flush tank of a toilet in Saraswati Vihar area on Gwalior road following which the Wildlife SOS team came to the spot and extricated the reptile.

They also rescued a cobra from the staff kitchen at Perfect Footwear Company in Artoni and two rat snakes from a Gitti Plant at Churmura in Mathura.

Another rat snake was rescued from O P Chains Group Anthem in Sikandra.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO & Co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said, "Organisations like ours are tasked with maintaining the fragile balance between urban and wild communities, and much of it is dependent on community participation. We are extremely grateful to people for reaching out to Wildlife SOS in times of aid, as we can ensure safety for all involved."

Baiju Raj, M.V, Director Conservation Projects for Wildlife SOS, said, "At any given time, the most number of calls we receive are about reptile sightings. These rescues are highly sensitive and sometimes even risky, hence the necessity of having trained rescuers carry out such sensitive operations, in the interest of public safety and protection of urban wildlife." --IANS