    Menu
    States & UTs

    Snake found in UPPCL office, panic among employees

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Snake found in UPPCL office

    Lucknow: Shakti Bhawan, a multi-storey building that houses several government offices in the state capital, had an unusual visitor — a snake.

    Panic gripped the officials and employees on Monday when the reptile was found entwined around the dusty files of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in the afternoon when one of the officials was browsing through them.

    Two officials swung into action and attempted to catch hold of the snake, supposedly a viper. Within minutes, the reptile was caught and moved out.

    While sources said that one of the officials was reportedly bitten, there was no confirmation about the same.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Office Panic Snake Encounter Government Building Incident Employee Safety Snake Removal Unusual Visitor Workplace Incident
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in