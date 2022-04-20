Snake And Musk Rat Join Hands In UP To Save Themselves From BJP Storm: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has reacted sharply over the poll pact between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls.

"Aaj phir dono (BSP & SP) ke gathhbandhan ki baatein sunne mein aa rahi hain. Aisa lagta hai jaise koi toofan aata hai toh saanp aur chuchundar ek saath milke khade ho jaate hain. Inki yeh sthiti aa chuki hai (Today both BSP and SP are talking about alliance. It seems that like snake and musk rat trying to stand up against a storm in this situation)," Yogi said at a public meeting in Gorakhpur on Monday.

The reaction comes a day after BSP president Mayawati announced to support the SP candidates in both the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats where polling is scheduled on March 11.

Yesterday, CM had said that berry and banana leaves cannot come together over the BSP-SP pact.

During the campaigning in Gorakhpur, the CM claimed that BJP is the only party which has removed social disparity prevailing in the society.

Dr BR Ambedkar raised his voice against this social disparity and now BJP is working on this agenda. We are fulfilling the aspirations of the entire people of the state without going for any caste or communal bias," he said.

Addressing the public meeting in Pipriach assembly segment, Yogi said that now the people who are affected with natural calamity will get free houses under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. He also narrated in detail about the works and schemes launched by the Centre as well as the UP government for the poor. "We are working on the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he added. UNI