Jammu, Jun 23 (UNI) Alert troops of Border Security Force on Wednesday morning shot dead one smuggler and also recovered heroin worth crores along international border in Hiranagar area of Kathua sector in Jammu and Kashmir.





BSF spokesman here said that 27 kgs of heroin was seized at Pansar Border Outpost in Hiranagar early morning on Wednesday.





"One smuggler was also killed," they said.





However, more details are awaited.





UNI